Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 2,000 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $890,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.41.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

