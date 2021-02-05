Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.41

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 826882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,577,187 shares of company stock valued at $604,725,021 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 154,996 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

