Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEINY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ING Group lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. Heineken has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

