HEIDI (HDI) Trading Down 37.6% Over Last 7 Days

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 77.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, HEIDI has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEIDI has a market cap of $5,250.88 and $11.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.