HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in January

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,700 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 704,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,672.3 days.
Shares of HLBZF traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 135. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $84.15.
About HeidelbergCement
