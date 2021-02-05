HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in January

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,700 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 704,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,672.3 days.

Shares of HLBZF traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 135. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $84.15.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

