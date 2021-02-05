HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get HealthStream alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of HSTM opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.01 million, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.