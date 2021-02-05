Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

HCSG traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $408,028. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

