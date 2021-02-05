Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) Shares Gap Down to $395.00

Shares of Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $395.00, but opened at $382.00. Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) shares last traded at $398.00, with a volume of 16,080 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 312.95. The stock has a market cap of £336.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16.

About Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.