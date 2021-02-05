Head to Head Contrast: Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR)

Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) and Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Hollund Industrial Marine has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Universal Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A Universal Electronics 5.28% 11.87% 6.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hollund Industrial Marine and Universal Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Universal Electronics has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.76%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Universal Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Electronics $753.48 million 1.01 $3.63 million $0.26 213.00

Universal Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hollund Industrial Marine

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It also provides proprietary and standards-based RF sensors designed for residential security, safety, and automation applications; AV accessories; and wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers, and connected accessories for intelligent energy management systems. In addition, the company licenses intellectual property comprising its patented technologies, and database of home connectivity software and control codes. It serves service providers, original equipment manufacturers, retailers, private label brands, and pro-security dealers and companies in the computing industry. The company sells its products under the One For All brand in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Universal Electronics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

