Head to Head Analysis: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Sanchez Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $68.46 million 4.50 $14.35 million $0.31 11.55 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Falcon Minerals and Sanchez Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 10.72% 1.90% 1.60% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Risk & Volatility

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Sanchez Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

