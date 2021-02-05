Head to Head Analysis: AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) vs. Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and AMEN Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 4 8 0 2.67 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus target price of $36.21, indicating a potential downside of 2.60%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and AMEN Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $928.83 million 9.09 $341.12 million $3.07 12.11 AMEN Properties $2.61 million 6.76 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 17.99% 3.78% 1.62% AMEN Properties -108.11% -27.83% -25.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats AMEN Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

