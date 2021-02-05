HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $190.00 at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.59.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 17,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $2,541,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $584,580.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,476 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.