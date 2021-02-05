HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.10-13.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.5-55.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.24 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.10-13.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.00. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.47.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $850,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $815,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,680 shares of company stock worth $5,965,476 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

