HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare updated its FY21 guidance to $12.10-13.10 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.10-13.10 EPS.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,145. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $584,580.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $815,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,680 shares of company stock worth $5,965,476. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

