HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.59.

NYSE:HCA opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $584,580.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,680 shares of company stock worth $5,965,476 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

