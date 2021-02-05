HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.59.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 17,002 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $2,541,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,476. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $90,393,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 276.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,584,000 after acquiring an additional 474,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 379,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,145. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.00. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

