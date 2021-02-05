Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

ARKO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 463,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,364. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

As of December 22, 2020, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II was acquired by Arko Holdings Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.