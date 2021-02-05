Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

PFF opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

