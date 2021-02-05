Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,021,000 after buying an additional 33,562 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 721,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,759,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $101,866,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 408,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH opened at $223.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.61 and its 200 day moving average is $198.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $237.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

