Harvest Investment Services LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $849.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,706.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $776.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.