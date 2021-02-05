Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 14,263 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INO. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ INO opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at $16,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

