Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Inspire International ESG ETF worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Inspire International ESG ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WWJD stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Inspire International ESG ETF has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $32.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91.

