Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,963 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Buckle by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,588 shares of company stock worth $2,521,847. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $41.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

