Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $2,223,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $674,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Shares of CTAS opened at $338.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.99. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.