Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 19,694 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,694 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Shares of V stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

