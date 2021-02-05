Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equinix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

EQIX opened at $746.91 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $711.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $746.56.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

