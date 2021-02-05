Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

DG stock opened at $195.72 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

