Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 8,300 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CSX by 19,862.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,034,000 after acquiring an additional 833,641 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in CSX by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 662,234 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,615,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 650,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 479,584 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

