Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $20.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 2.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Harsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harsco by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

