Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 48,421 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $974,714.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 29,730 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $605,600.10.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,136,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $276,117.38.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 229,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,154. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $507.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 41.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $381,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.