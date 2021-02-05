Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$30.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$645.46 million and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.87. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.40 and a 52 week high of C$30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$315.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.17 million.

In related news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,205,625. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $357,699.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s payout ratio is 19.39%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

