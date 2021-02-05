Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,031 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,706,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.18. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,637. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $99.51 and a 1 year high of $181.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.36.

