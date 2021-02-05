Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. 380,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,868,715. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

