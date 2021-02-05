Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 3,345 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $12.33 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

