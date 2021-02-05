Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 164 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $241.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.