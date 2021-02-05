Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 7,754 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 455.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Unilever by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

UL opened at $55.85 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

