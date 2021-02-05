Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 1,200 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $51.30 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

