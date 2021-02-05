Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $1,217,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 266,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.76.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $197.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.02 and a 200 day moving average of $200.06. The company has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

