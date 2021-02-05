Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Terex were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

NYSE:TEX opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -633.33 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.