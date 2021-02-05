Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $261,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in BCE by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in BCE by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

