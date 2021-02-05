Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Shares of 1,961 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,961 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.30.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $172.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

