Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 419 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 77,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

