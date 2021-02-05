Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halma alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halma (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.