Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

NYSE:HAE opened at $134.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.59. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $139.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 104.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,408,000 after buying an additional 849,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $18,566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,384,000 after buying an additional 171,266 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 410.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 103,899 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

