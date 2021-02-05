H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Up 14.9% in January

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 27.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.30. 1,042,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,916. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

