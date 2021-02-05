GWM Advisors LLC Sells 8,217 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,407 shares of company stock valued at $16,946,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.11 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

