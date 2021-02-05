GWM Advisors LLC Sells 7,225 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 19.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,318,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,081,000 after acquiring an additional 852,513 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,811,000 after acquiring an additional 137,742 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,669,000 after acquiring an additional 230,609 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,858,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

