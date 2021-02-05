GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 300.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

NYSE ALB opened at $154.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.