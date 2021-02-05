GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,717 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

