GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $11,331,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after buying an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 752,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 413,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 392,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

Shares of BLMN opened at $22.73 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

